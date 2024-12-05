Aaron Rodgers says it 'ridiculous' to believe he has more to prove, still hopes to return to Jets next year

The New York Jets entered the 2024 season with considerably high expectations.

After four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers went down to injury in last year's season opener, the star quarterback was able to recover and entered this year's regular season in good health. However, the wheels came off quickly in 2024, and the Jets enter Week 14 with just three wins.

While Rodgers has not had the impact anyone associated with the Jets likely hoped for, the 41-year-old still wants to play for Gang Green next season. He also pushed back against any narrative suggesting he needs to perform at a certain level in order to improve his odds of remaining on the Jets roster in 2025.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That is ridiculous, with all due respect," Rodgers responded when asked about the idea he needed to prove something to the Jets brass down the stretch. "If they want me to stay, fantastic. If it takes these five games, maybe they don’t know what I bring to the table. That being said, I'd love to play really friggin well the last five games."

SUPER BOWL CHAMP RIPS JETS' AARON RODGERS FOR HIS 'SMUGNESS' AMID SEASON OF LACKLUSTER PLAY

Rodgers also doubled down on his hopes that his relationship with the Jets will continue into 2025, but he also conceded that he "won't be upset" if the franchise ultimately decided to move on.

"I just redid my house here in Jersey. My goal was to play a few more years here. I'd like to play well and feel like I'm wanted back. If not, I will not be offended, I won't be upset".

If it turns out the interest from the Jets is not mutual, Rodgers said he would then weigh his options.

"I'll look at other options, but first, I'll think about whether I want to play or not," Rodgers said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

From a statistical point of view, Rodgers is having a down season. He's thrown for 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions through 12 games this season. He has not finished any game this season with 300 or more passing yards.

The Dolphins host the Jets on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.