New York Jets

Super Bowl champ rips Jets' Aaron Rodgers for his 'smugness' amid season of lackluster play

Jets dropped Sunday's game to the Seahawks

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets suffered another heartbreaking defeat against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Jets had a 21-6 lead in the second quarter of the game but failed to score in the second half and allowed the Seahawks to get back into it and win. Seattle scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to pick up the 26-21 victory.

Aaron Rodgers looks to pass

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Mark Smith-Imagn Images)

Rodgers was 21-for-39 with 185 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams returned it for a touchdown.

Former Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon scrutinized Rodgers for his performances as of late while still maintaining the same type of personality.

"That’s who Aaron Rodgers is. That’s who he has always been," Colon said after the game on SNY. "He’s just covered that up because of the way he has played. You can be smug and cocky when you are winning MVPs, and you’re balling. You can make every play on the field, you can be smug. The problem is his smugness and his play aren’t matching up.

Aaron Rodgers at Stanford-Cal

Former California Golden Bears quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the field before the start of the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California, on Nov. 23, 2024. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

"The issue moving forward is that if you are a Jets’ fan, you’re damn right you have to be upset. All of us have sat through the Zach Wilson era. And we were told by Joe Douglas and his regime that once we get Aaron Rodgers, the bad times are behind us.

"They’re not. If anything, this is an ultra reset. So yeah, if you are a Jets fan, you have to be damn p---ed off at Aaron Rodgers because when we give you the ball, the Aaron Rodgers, in game-winning situations, this is Kobe (Bryant). This should be an easy W for us. And our defense isn’t horrible."

Colon, a Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, critiqued the decision-making as well, citing the Jets going 1-5 after firing Robert Saleh and not doing too much to inspire fans with the offense despite having Davante Adams, according to Awful Announcing.

"… I’m looking at a quarterback who will be wearing a gold jacket one day," he added. "And he’s the worst in the NFL. If you are a Jets fan, burn the whole damn thing up. Burn the whole building up, nothing makes sense. Everything is worse than it was before."

Aaron Rodgers vs Seahawks

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rodgers said after the game it came down to execution.

"Plays at the end of the second quarter cost us this game," Rodgers said. "Then comes the fourth quarter — it’s execution, it’s strain, it’s the little things, it’s accuracy. And we just have a lot to go around, myself included, first and foremost."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.