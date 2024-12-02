Super Bowl champ rips Jets' Aaron Rodgers for his 'smugness' amid season of lackluster play

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets suffered another heartbreaking defeat against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Jets had a 21-6 lead in the second quarter of the game but failed to score in the second half and allowed the Seahawks to get back into it and win. Seattle scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to pick up the 26-21 victory.

Rodgers was 21-for-39 with 185 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams returned it for a touchdown.

Former Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon scrutinized Rodgers for his performances as of late while still maintaining the same type of personality.

"That’s who Aaron Rodgers is. That’s who he has always been," Colon said after the game on SNY. "He’s just covered that up because of the way he has played. You can be smug and cocky when you are winning MVPs, and you’re balling. You can make every play on the field, you can be smug. The problem is his smugness and his play aren’t matching up.

"The issue moving forward is that if you are a Jets’ fan, you’re damn right you have to be upset. All of us have sat through the Zach Wilson era. And we were told by Joe Douglas and his regime that once we get Aaron Rodgers, the bad times are behind us.

"They’re not. If anything, this is an ultra reset. So yeah, if you are a Jets fan, you have to be damn p---ed off at Aaron Rodgers because when we give you the ball, the Aaron Rodgers, in game-winning situations, this is Kobe (Bryant). This should be an easy W for us. And our defense isn’t horrible."

Colon, a Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, critiqued the decision-making as well, citing the Jets going 1-5 after firing Robert Saleh and not doing too much to inspire fans with the offense despite having Davante Adams, according to Awful Announcing.

"… I’m looking at a quarterback who will be wearing a gold jacket one day," he added. "And he’s the worst in the NFL. If you are a Jets fan, burn the whole damn thing up. Burn the whole building up, nothing makes sense. Everything is worse than it was before."

Rodgers said after the game it came down to execution.

"Plays at the end of the second quarter cost us this game," Rodgers said. "Then comes the fourth quarter — it’s execution, it’s strain, it’s the little things, it’s accuracy. And we just have a lot to go around, myself included, first and foremost."

