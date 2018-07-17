Aaron Rodgers reveals terrifying experience swimming with sharks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is pretty good at avoiding monstrous 300-pound defensive lineman -- but trying to stave off a real monster is completely different.

Rodgers recalled in an interview with Football Morning in America on Monday his scary experience swimming in shark-infested waters off the coast of San Diego last month.

“Seriously. I was terrified,” he said. “I was just thinking about what the expert they brought in had told me. He said, 'There's three sharks in the water. There's the blue, the white, and the mako. The mako, if it's bigger than you, get out. If it's not, stay in and keep your eyes on it at all times. Never turn your back to it. The white, you look at it straight in the eyes the entire time. The only way it's gonna come near you is if you're not looking at it. And the blue, he's gonna come right up to you. When he comes up to you, he's got a long nose. You just Miyagi that.'”

Rodgers was filming the adventure, which airs July 22, for the Discovery Channel’s annual “Shark Week."

The 34-year-old said he was approached by a blue shark and he gently pushed the creature out of the way. But still, Rodgers said the situation grew tense.

“I was terrified. Honestly, I was blacked out,” Rodgers said. “It just came up to me and all I was thinking was, ‘Oh my god it's actually happening. What do I do?’ Okay, boom. I just moved his head down to the right. But it was fun. I have a different appreciation for sharks now. I'm okay with 'em.”

Rodgers said he'd like to finish his probable Hall of Fame career in Green Bay -- but the Packers might be wise to add a "no sharks" provision into any future contract.