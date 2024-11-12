Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers pinpoints Jets' biggest hurdle: 'It’s us against us'

Jets are 1-4 since firing Robert Saleh

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Things have been going from bad to worse for the New York Jets, and after an ugly loss to the Arizona Cardinals over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers sees the biggest problem being, well, the New York Jets. 

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he believes the Jets’ biggest opponent has been "us."

Aaron Rodgers throws

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

"We’ve actually had some really good weeks of practice – the product hasn’t always been great – but I feel like the last three weeks have been the three best weeks of practice we’ve had. Nobody, I don’t feel like, on offense felt like we were going to go out and score six points," he said. 

"I often feel like it’s us against us out there. We’re kind of playing against ourselves, and if we don’t screw it up, we can be a dynamic offense. But unfortunately, too many times, we’ve been the ones screwing it up."

Davante Adams tripped

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tripped up by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Jets’ season, which began with Super Bowl aspirations, is heading toward familiar territory: disaster. 

After a 2-3 start, Robert Saleh was fired as head coach and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was stripped of play-calling duties. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was promoted to interim head coach and Todd Downing began calling offensive plays. But instead of breathing new life into the team, the shake-up has seemingly had no impact; some might argue they’re worse off.

Aaron Rodgers walks away

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, walks to the bench after being sacked by the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Jets are seemingly out of answers and soon will be out of chances to make a postseason push. For Rodgers, the solution is straightforward.

"A lot of times, it comes down to just doing little things. It’s the little things that add up to the big things."

