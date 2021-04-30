Aaron Rodgers retiring 'is a serious consideration,' NFL insider says

The Green Bay Packers do not appear to have any intentions of trading Aaron Rodgers, which would leave the star quarterback with one other option: retirement.

Rodgers has told some people within the organization he does not want to return to the Packers, ESPN reported Thursday night. The rumors that Rodgers wanted out created a buzz hours before the draft, but nothing ever came of it. Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst went as far as to say Thursday night that there was no scenario in which the organization would trade the 2020 NFL MVP.

The ball appears to be in Rodgers’ court.

According to the NFL Network on Friday, Rodgers would owe the Packers millions from his signing bonus if he does decide to call it quits. The quarterback would reportedly have to repay $11.5 million this year if he retires and another $11.5 million next year if he chose to stay retired.

Additionally, the NFL Network reported, "unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration."

National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport also reported that Rodgers’ agent, Dave Dunn, also helped orchestrate Carston Palmer’s abrupt retirement from the NFL and the Cincinnati Bengals only for him to join the Arizona Cardinals.

Rodgers has not made any public statement specifically stating whether he wants out of Green Bay.

He told ESPN on April 2 that the future is as hazy as ever as he enters the 2021 season.

"So far, it’s definitely been my team. I said last year I didn’t know if that was actually possible to be able to finish there. I still feel that’s kind of where we’re at. I don’t know that a lot of that is in my hands. I guess we’ll just kind of see as we go," Rodgers said.

When ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne asked Rodgers to just come out and say he wanted to be a Packer for life, Rodgers replied: "Ken, you and I both know that’s not how it works."

The Packers paid out Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus last month instead of restructuring it to make more cap space as Green Bay moved into the offseason.

Rodgers won the 2020 NFL MVP award. He had a league-leading 48 touchdown passes with 4,299 passing yards and only five interceptions. He hasn’t thrown more than eight picks in a season since 2010.