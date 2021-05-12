Aaron Rodgers recruiting 'several different players' to join him on new team, NFL insider says

Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers appears to be tearing at the seams, and the quarterback is reportedly recruiting players to another unnamed team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Tuesday the 2020 NFL MVP is ramping up the recruitment effort but the Packers still have no plans to trade him.

"We know that Rodgers has talked to several different players about joining him somewhere else," the NFL insider said. "However, of course as we know, the Packers have zero plans whatsoever to trade him."

The latest rumor comes after it was reported the Packers made a "significant long-term contract extension offer." Rodgers and the Packers are reportedly "not happy with each other" but Green Bay is making attempts to reel him back, which included making him a long-term extension offer.

The Athletic reported last week that the Packers have made an offer in recent months to make Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback. That offer would have to be more than double the $21.5 million that Rodgers is set to make this season.

The Denver Broncos have been linked as one destination for Rodgers, but there didn’t seem to be any movement on a potential trade. Denver already traded for Teddy Bridgewater and still has Drew Lock on the roster.

Broncos general manager George Paton said after the first round of the draft the team was happy at quarterback.

"We’re happy with the two quarterbacks that we have here. Drew is working hard every day and Teddy is going to bring experience to the room and some leadership. We are really excited for both quarterbacks. We’re always looking to improve positions, and quarterback is another one. But we like who we have," Paton said in April.