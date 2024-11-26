Aaron Rodgers questions 'journalistic integrity' amid reports he says are 'limited in its truth'

The New York Jets’ 2024 campaign has been full of tribulations and adversity, and as such, owner Woody Johnson decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas with a new regime in mind for the future.

With that being the reality the team faces at 3-8, the future of Aaron Rodgers as the team’s starting quarterback has also come into question. It was a topic of conversation during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," but the four-time MVP had time for those reports that had been coming out, both individually and about the team, during these hard times.

While Rodgers addressed his Jets future during his appearance, he also spoke at length about the media, and not in a good way.

"There is not a lot of journalistic integrity anymore, I don’t think," Rodgers said, which prompted McAfee to respond by saying, "Standards."

"The standards are what they are," Rodgers replied. "Listen, some of the stuff that I’ve read I would say the majority is limited in its truth, and questionable in its content. Meaning, I don’t understand why some of the articles written last year, because it seemed like they were really trying to ruin people’s lives."

It is unclear which articles Rodgers specifically was discussing when it came to the Jets last year while he was out with an Achilles tear. However, there were numerous Jets storylines, including Zach Wilson’s struggles and whether the team should move on from him, while the focus on Rodgers’ recovery and potential quick return was reported on constantly.

When it comes to reports about himself, Rodgers has been vocal in the past about how small his inner circle is, and no one would find anyone talking to the press on his behalf. He reminded everyone of that on Tuesday as well.

"Nobody that I have a relationship with does that," he said. "I don’t have anybody, I don’t believe, that is in my inner circle that would spend any time talking to a reporter about other people’s s---, or trying to slam ‘em, or trying to protect themselves. But, unfortunately, this business has turned into a lot of cover you’re a--, you know. I guess that’s part of what this is, people trying to cover their a--, so they gotta have a fall guy. It was [Nathaniel] Hackett, It was Robert [Saleh], it was Joe [Douglas], then it’s me.

"That’s fine, I can take it, I don’t care. Those guys can, too."

Rodgers added that he still speaks with his old head coach, saying Saleh is "totally fine."

"It’s still like the slander that went his way, I think was totally unfair. I think the slander that went Hack’s way, and has gone Todd’s [Downing] way, it’s interesting the motivation behind people who would try and leak things. Then again, the actual content and fact around the leaking is usually very limited, I would say."

Rodgers did admit that "every now and then" these reports from various outlets do end up being true, but he feels the majority is "overexaggerated" and lacks the facts about the matter.

One of those reports came from The Athletic, which stated Rodgers wants to continue playing in 2025, but not for the Jets. Rodgers said on the show that it was "100% false" and that, if he does decide to play next season, the Jets would be his first option.

The Jets’ storylines will continue to flood the papers and websites as the season comes to its natural end, and it surely will involve Rodgers as he continues to salvage this rollercoaster campaign.

However, Rodgers’ words perhaps come as a warning, at least in reports regarding himself: Don’t believe everything you read.

