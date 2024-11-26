Aaron Rodgers debunks reports saying he doesn't want to play for Jets in 2025: '100% false'

With the New York Jets' season looking grim at 3-8, the future of Aaron Rodgers as the team’s quarterback remains cloudy.

The four-time MVP, however, decided to comment on the rumors and reports regarding his future with Gang Green during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. He said his mind isn't made up about whether he wants to play in 2025.

"I don’t even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option," Rodgers told McAfee and the crew.

Rodgers also debunked reports that he wants to play elsewhere next season instead of with the Jets.

"As far as my future goes, I haven’t told anybody in my life that I want to play in 2025 and not on the Jets," he said. "That’s 100% false. I actually said the opposite. I said that I’m going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season, and if they want me back, what happens with [interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich], what happens with the offensive staff, obviously the GM at the time. They just fired Joe.

"There’s a lot of things out of my control when it comes to that, but I’ve really enjoyed my time in New York. Obviously, we haven’t had the success we all wanted to have. But I’ve made some great friendships on the team. I’ve enjoyed living in Jersey, I’ve enjoyed my time in the city, I’ve enjoyed getting to know the fans. And I came here to win here. So I’m not jumping off ship like, ‘Oh, I definitely want to play and not in New York.’"

Before making those comments, McAfee broke down the reports, which included strained relationships at One Jets Drive with Rodgers, while others said the Jets are looking to move on from the soon-to-be-41-year-old signal caller heading into next season.

"It’s all true," Rodgers sarcastically said while laughing. "…when it comes to me, my circle is really small. I’m not talking to people who are talking to [reporters] like that. At best, it’s a third game of telephone with me and I don’t have relationships with reporters who are going to break stories like this."

Reports or not, Rodgers is well aware that a new regime is incoming for the Jets, so like he said, there are things out of his control.

The Jets still have six games remaining on the schedule following the bye week, but Rodgers will be taking things a step at a time when it comes to what 2025 has in store for him.

"When you’re 40 going on 41, you’re obviously at the end of your career so, obviously if it’s New York, they have to want me to be here, and then new GM, new staff, all have to want me to be with the Jets. And then body-wise, got to see how I’m feeling, and if I want to sign up to go back to the grind," he said.

Rodgers has been battling numerous injuries following his Achilles tear from 2023, including ankle, hamstring and knee injuries this year. NFL Network even reported that Rodgers doesn’t want to do any scans "out of fear of having to come off the field."

Rodgers said there has been no mandate to get scans for his injuries, but rather his good relationship with the Jets’ medical staff has led to conversations about how his body feels. Being in the league for two decades, Rodgers is confident he knows when he’s good to play or not.

It's been a whirlwind season for Rodgers and the Jets, who are more than likely heading to their 14th straight year without a playoff berth. The lack of success has led to the firing of head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas, as owner Woody Johnson tries again at bringing in the right regime to turn the tide.

Whether that blueprint involves Rodgers for another year remains to be seen, but it’s clear, while the Jets will make their assessment, the quarterback will also be thinking about his future after this tumultuous campaign.

