Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers says he’d rather do pressers via Zoom than wear a mask on the podium

Aaron Rodgers started for the Packers on Sunday after missing last week

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
The NFL was caught with its pants down in its assumption of Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status, which showcased the League granting privileges set by their COVID guidelines. His unvaccinated status broke in Week 9 and the privileges timed out for Rodgers.

With all eyes on Rodgers’ return for Week 10’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, after missing last week’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs per COVID protocols, he is deciding to no longer attend in-person, postgame media sessions to avoid violating the NFL’s safety guidelines.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks across the field in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

According to the New York Post, Rodgers will opt for holding postgame sessions via Zoom, also seen as a maneuver to avoid wearing masks, demanded by his unvaccinated status.

Rodgers’ previously lack of masking for postgame interviews prompted the League to reiterate their stance on every unvaccinated players’ requirement to mask up for the podium.

The NFL’s memo read, per USA Today:

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, left, talks to Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago.

"Clubs are reminded that any individual who is not fully vaccinated is required to wear a mask at all times when inside the club facility. This includes while giving media interviews or participating in media briefings conducted indoors either at the club facility or at the stadium on game day. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated may conduct media interviews outdoors or in the practice bubble without wearing a mask, provided that physical distancing is maintained at all times."

The Green Bay quarterback sounds like he’s sticking with not getting the jab, and will skip being subject to in-person restrictions with the switch to Zoom for the rest of the season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

