Aaron Rodgers on Packers' latest NFC North title: 'It's extra special this year'

Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to its seventh NFC North championship since 2011 when the team took home a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Rodgers was 26-for-33 with 290 passing yards with three touchdown passes against the Lions. He just added to his impressive totals this season – 3,685 passing yards, league-leading 39 touchdown passes, and only four interceptions.

The star quarterback said winning the division title this year was a bit more special.

“I’m enjoying it maybe as opposed to other years, maybe a little bit more – just because you never know what the future’s going to hold,” he said, via the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I’m just really ... it’s extra special this year. We had a moment in the locker room, I just kind of leaned back in my locker and just smiled and took it all in – with the music playing and the guys celebrating, it was just a special moment. And you realize, these are the times you’re going to miss when it’s all said and done. I’m just so happy for the opportunity to be a part of this squad and optimistic about what the future can hold with these guys.”

Why it’s more special than any other year is really unclear but there could be at least two reasons why.

Rodgers could be looking at the end of his career. He just turned 37 and will be 38 next year. He could opt out of his contract after the 2021 season and either retire or possibly look for a new team and let Jordan Love take over.

The Packers drafting Love may be another reason for Rodgers’ comments. Green Bay shocked everyone when they selected Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. The pressure that was mounting on the phenomenal quarterback looks to be off as Green Bay looks ahead to the playoffs.