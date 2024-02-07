Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers says he has 'important responsibility' to speak out against COVID, vaccines

The New York Jets quarterback has remained outspoken on vaccines

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he is not stopping any time soon.

The four-time MVP found himself at the center of controversy when he said he was "immunized" from COVID-19 during the 2021 NFL season, leading people to believe he was vaccinated against the virus when he was, and is, not.

Rodgers has continued to be outspoken against vaccine mandates, and says it is his responsibility to do so.

Aaron Rodgers vs Texans

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Dec. 10, 2023. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

"In the end, you’re on a decision. You stand for something, you stand courageously for what you believe in, or the opposite side of that is you say nothing and you’re a coward. And I wasn’t willing to do that," Rodgers said during his appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"Now, say whatever you want about the way I went about doing it – in the end, I made a decision that was best for me. And I’m gonna continue talking about this stuff, because it’s important to me. I don’t want the memories to be lost. I don’t want what I went through to get brushed over."

Rodgers said he wants to speak for the people who do not have his type of platform to discuss what they believe in.

Aaron Rodgers throws ball

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets throws the ball prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

"I have a platform. Some people want you to just shut up and throw a football, and that’s fine. But there has to be certain voices of reason. Many people say I’m an idiot, and I’m not smart… But in the end, I believe that what I did and what I stand for is a tough position to be in, but I think it’s an important responsibility to continue to speak up and use my voice to give other people the permission to stand up as well. Because there’s a lot of people that believe in the things that I believe in that don’t have the opportunity to do it, don’t have the courage to do it, don’t have the platform to do it in, and I feel like I can speak for some of those people, regardless of what kind of crosshairs that puts me in with some media members."

Aaron Rodgers at event

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on stage as he and Zenith unveil his limited edition design on Oct. 30, 2023 in New York City. (Randy Brooke/FilmMagic)

Rodgers has battled back-and-forth with those who continue to rip his stance on COVID and vaccines. When former ESPN and MSNBC broadcaster Keith Olbermann said Rodgers suffered "Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate," making fun of his Achilles injury, Rodgers told him to get his "fifth booster."

Rodgers also said he wanted to have a tag-team match between himself and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. against Dr. Anthony Fauci and "Mr. Pfizer" Travis Kelce.

