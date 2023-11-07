Aaron Rodgers hints at Jets return after loss to Chargers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers teased a potential return to the field after the team’s 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Rodgers met with Chargers star safety Derwin James III at midfield, and the defensive back asked when he was coming back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"A few weeks," Rodgers said.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on the Jets’ first drive of the season, and he has been fighting to return by the end of the season – as improbable as it sounds.

The four-time MVP appeared at the Breeders' Cup over the weekend and talked to NBC Sports about his thought process about a potential return.

ESPN'S JOE BUCK 'NOT GUZZLING ANY KOOL-AID' WHEN IT COMES TO AARON RODGERS' POSSIBLE RETURN

"It’s a process, step by step, day by day," he said. "There’s some great days, some rough days. But the goal for me is to come back this year."

On Friday, Rodgers posted a cryptic message on his social media account.

"A little more time...," Rodgers wrote alongside a photo of his new Zenith watch on Instagram. Rodgers has a partnership with the luxury watch brand.

The time pointed to 12:28 which may translate to Dec. 28, when the Jets take on the Cleveland Browns. Only Rodgers and the Jets will definitely know when he can step back onto the field at 100%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, the Jes fell to the Chargers and lost a key AFC matchup in their pursuit of a wild-card berth.