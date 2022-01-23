Aaron Rodgers on future with Packers after 49ers upset: 'I don't want to be a part of a rebuild'

Aaron Rodgers is back where he started after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday night’s divisional-round game. And his future with the Green Bay Packers is again on shaky grounds.

Rodgers, 34, admitted to reporters after the Packers' shocking 13-10 loss that he didn’t expect his season to end so soon.

"A little numb, for sure. I didn’t think it was gonna end like this."

After last year’s offseason drama where Rodgers admitted to contemplating retirement, he was pressed by reporters in his post-game presser about his plans to continue with the Packers.

"I did not think we’d be talking about this after this game. I'm gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision -- obviously before free agency or anything kinda gets going on that front," he said.

"It's fresh right now. It's a little shocking for sure. Definitely was hoping to have a nice week after the NFC Championship to enjoy the lead up [to the Super Bowl] and start contemplating some things, so I haven't even let the moment really sink in yet."

He continued: "There's a lot of players whose futures are up in the air, so definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions will go. But I'll have the conversations with Brian in the next week or so and get a little bit more clarity and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this."

Rodgers declined to say if he believed a Super Bowl could be won in Green Bay, adding that it’s a question he’s asked himself before. But one thing is for sure: "I don't want to be a part of a rebuild, if I’m going to keep playing."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was adamant after the game that they "certainly" want Rodgers to return next season, both because of his skill and leadership in the locker room.

"I think we'd be crazy not to want him back here. He's going to be the two-time MVP," LaFleur said, via ESPN . "This guy does so much for our football team, not only what you guys see on Sunday's or every game day, but what he does in that locker room, how he leads. I know what he puts into this thing, and certainly I'm extremely disappointed in that we couldn't get over the hump for not only him, but for everybody in that locker room."

The Packers (13-5) earned the NFC’s top seed for a second straight season and were the league's only unbeaten team at home, but again failed to reach the big game. They haven't made it to the Super Bowl since their 2010 championship season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.