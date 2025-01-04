Aaron Rodgers fined $11,255 ahead of finale of Jets' abysmal season

The NFL added another blemish to Aaron Rodgers' 2024 season.

The New York Jets entered the season as a team expected to make a playoff run.

That was the notion about the team in 2023, but Rodgers ruptured an Achilles on the fourth play of that season.

Despite poor quarterback play, the 2023 team was mathematically alive for the playoffs late in December and finished 7-10.

But this season has somehow been worse. The Jets are 4-12 heading into their season finale.

And as the Jets prepare for their final game of the season, Rodgers, a four-time MVP, was fined $11,255 for a late hit against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

The hit came after Rodgers threw a pick. It was hardly a menacing tackle, but Rodgers was flagged for it.

It's been a roller coaster for Rodgers, who has looked like a 41-year-old quarterback coming off a serious injury but has shown flashes of turning back the clock.

But it does seem fitting Rodgers was fined as arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history comes to a close.

The Jets were trailing 42-0 at one point last week, but they managed to find the end zone twice after Tyrod Taylor replaced Rodgers in the fourth quarter.

The Jets are now in search of their next head coach and general manager. They play the Miami Dolphins Sunday to end the season.

