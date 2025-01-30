Aaron Rodgers' ex teammate thinks QB 'can still get it done' with NFL future in question

Aaron Rodgers' future is in limbo, but the second half of his 2024 campaign may just keep him around.

The New York Jets arguably had their most disappointing season in franchise history, as they were just 5-12 despite playoff expectations and Super Bowl hopes.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Rodgers missed just about the entire 2023 season after rupturing his Achilles on just his fourth snap as a Jet. This season, he sure looked like a 40-year-old quarterback coming off a major injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At times, however, mostly in the second half, he turned back the clock, and Clay Matthews, who won Super Bowl XLV with Rodgers, thinks Rodgers can create some magic with new guys in charge.

"I’d love to see him come back. I tuned into the Jets more than ever this year to see what he was able to do," Matthews told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Obviously, there was a lot of excitement, and with the playmakers they had, the trade for Davante Adams. Being an armchair quarterback, you look at ownership, GM is fired, head coach is fired, but you wonder if he’s a part of it. I’d love to see him play as a fan.

INDIANA FOOTBALL PLAYER OPTS TO JOIN BARSTOOL SPORTS OVER DECLARING FOR NFL DRAFT: 'THIS IS MY THING'

"He's still got it. Father Time is catching up, but you give him some protection and some playcalling, playmakers around him, I think he can still get it done."

Both Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas were fired midseason, but in Rodgers' final 10 games, he threw for 2,234 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions, and had six games with a passer rating over 100.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New head coach Aaron Glenn said in his introductory press conference that Rodgers will be discussed with new general manager, Darren Mougey. Gang Green has the seventh selection in the draft, so it is not exactly prime time for a quarterback, considering it is considered a weak class.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.