Aaron Rodgers 'so disgruntled' with Packers, doesn't want to stay in Green Bay: report

Hours leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, rumors are pouring out of Green Bay that reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers wants to leave the Packers, and he could be traded as early as this weekend.

Rodgers is "so disgruntled" with the Packers that he has told some people in the organization that he doesn’t want to return, ESPN reported citing sources on Thursday. Pro Football Talk followed that up with a report that Rodgers could be traded during or right after the draft.

If the Packers were to trade Rodgers before June 1, they would take a $31.6 million salary-cap hit. If they traded him after that date, they would take a $14.4 million cap hit in 2021 and a $17.2 million hit next year. Rodgers’ contract is a big reason why he isn’t happy with Green Bay, and Pro Football Talk reported citing sources that he "doesn’t like anyone in the front office for a variety of reasons."

According to another report from Pro Football Talk, as of last night, Rodgers’ wishlist was the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders. He wanted the Packers to take the 49ers’ offer of the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and several other players, but Green Bay reportedly turned the deal down.

AARON RODGERS MENTIONED IN TRADE RUMORS HOURS BEFORE NFL DRAFT

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst put out a statement on the latest rumors.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team," Gutekunst said.

Rodgers has been at the forefront of trade rumors since the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship in January. Rodgers told ESPN earlier this month he was unclear what the future holds and he wasn’t sure "that a lot of that is in my hands."

Rodgers finished the 2020 season with 4,299 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. The Packers finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and they were the No. 1 seed in the NFC.