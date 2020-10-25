Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams dominate in Packers' 35-20 win over Texans

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are one of the NFL’s best quarterback-wide receiver duos.

On Sunday against the Houston Texans, they solidified that statement.

Rodgers threw for 283 passing yards with four touchdowns, and Adams hauled in 13 receptions for a career-high 196 receiving yards and two scores to lead the Green Bay Packers to a convincing 35-20 win over the Texans.

The Packers took an early lead when Adams scored a 3-yard touchdown reception on their first possession. Green Bay made it 14-0 when Jace Sternberger caught a 3-yard score early in the second quarter. That play was set up by a 36-yard reception by Adams two plays earlier.

Houston, on the other hand, failed to move the ball successfully in the first half, but the Texans finally got on the board when quarterback Deshaun Watson connected with running back David Johnson for a 3-yard score to cut their deficit to 21-7 early in the third quarter.

Green Bay responded when Adams sprinted past the defense for a 45-yard touchdown reception. It was the second game for Adams this season with at least 150 yards receiving and two touchdowns, making him just the third player in franchise history to have two such games in one season and the first since Packers’ great Antonio Freeman did it back in 1998.

