Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones' mom wanted Vikings star benched over recent ball security issues

Jones fumbled on the 1st play of each of Minnesota's 1st 2 drives

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Will the Minnesota Vikings extend Sam Darnold after his career year? | The Herd Video

Will the Minnesota Vikings extend Sam Darnold after his career year? | The Herd

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz discusses whether the Minnesota Vikings will extend Sam Darnold after his standout season.

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones said after his latest two-fumble game against the Arizona Cardinals, his mom was calling for him to get benched. 

The Pro Bowl running back has struggled with ball security in his first season with the Vikings. Four of his last five fumbles have come in the last three games since his return from a rib injury. 

Aaron Jones first down

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, #33, runs for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

In Sunday’s narrow victory over the Cardinals, Jones fumbled twice on the first play of each of Minnesota's first two drives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his vote of confidence in Jones, but according to Jones, his mom seemingly disagreed.

"She said, 'They needed to sit you down,’" he said Thursday, recalling the conversation he had with his mother, Vurgess Jones, after last week’s game. 

"She was like, 'I don't know what's going on, but they need to take him out the game. They need to bench him right now.' Anytime I hear it from my mom, it's going to be worse."

Vurgess Jones

Vurgess Jones, center, mother of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, cheers for the team before their NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at Levi’ Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (IMAGN)

SAM DARNOLD HELPS VIKINGS NOTCH 10TH WIN OF SEASON IN VICTORY OVER CARDINALS

Jones admitted that he was a bit speechless at his mother’s candor. 

"I was like, 'Ah, you know, I gotta learn from it.’ She was like, 'Well, you didn't learn last week?' 

"I kind of didn’t know what to say," he said laughing. "But it’s what I need. You know, my mom being hard on me – that was my dad for so many years, my dad's not here so now my mom’s kind of taken that role over without me asking her." 

Aaron Jones incomplete pass

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, #33, reaches for an incomplete pass ahead of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., #2, during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals marked Minnesota’s fifth straight. Jones said he has reviewed the film and hopes to improve before this weekend’s heavily anticipated matchup against former quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.