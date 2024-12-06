Aaron Jones' mom wanted Vikings star benched over recent ball security issues

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones said after his latest two-fumble game against the Arizona Cardinals, his mom was calling for him to get benched.

The Pro Bowl running back has struggled with ball security in his first season with the Vikings. Four of his last five fumbles have come in the last three games since his return from a rib injury.

In Sunday’s narrow victory over the Cardinals, Jones fumbled twice on the first play of each of Minnesota's first two drives.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his vote of confidence in Jones, but according to Jones, his mom seemingly disagreed.

"She said, 'They needed to sit you down,’" he said Thursday, recalling the conversation he had with his mother, Vurgess Jones, after last week’s game.

"She was like, 'I don't know what's going on, but they need to take him out the game. They need to bench him right now.' Anytime I hear it from my mom, it's going to be worse."

Jones admitted that he was a bit speechless at his mother’s candor.

"I was like, 'Ah, you know, I gotta learn from it.’ She was like, 'Well, you didn't learn last week?'

"I kind of didn’t know what to say," he said laughing. "But it’s what I need. You know, my mom being hard on me – that was my dad for so many years, my dad's not here so now my mom’s kind of taken that role over without me asking her."

Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals marked Minnesota’s fifth straight. Jones said he has reviewed the film and hopes to improve before this weekend’s heavily anticipated matchup against former quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.