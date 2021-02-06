Aaron Donald wins AP Defensive Player of the Year

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named the 2020 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.

Donald was given the award at the NFL Honors on Saturday night. It was the fourth time he won the award and had another amazing season on defense for the Rams.

In 2020, Donald recorded 13.5 sacks and 45 total tackles along with four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also had 14 tackles for a loss and 28 quarterback hits.

Donald played in 16 games for the third straight season and recorded 10 or more sacks for the fourth straight season. He has played in seven NFL seasons and has produced 10 or more sacks five of those seven seasons.

He has been the best defensive player in the league for some time but Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt gave him a run for his money this season. Watt led the NFL with 15 sacks this season.

Nonetheless, the Donald-led Rams defense finished first in points allowed and first in yards allowed. Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill and Leonard Floyd are part of the season why Los Angeles was fearsome on defense.

The Rams finished 10-6 in 2020 and won a playoff game.