A day after ending holdout, Marshawn Lynch watches Seahawks practice

Marshawn Lynch was back on the Seattle Seahawks practice fields Friday morning.

He was once again just a spectator.

Lynch watched the Seahawks go through a one-hour, no-pads practice on Friday a day after showing up at the team's facility and ending his weeklong training camp holdout in the hopes of getting changes to his contract.

Seattle cut wide receiver Randall Carroll to clear a spot on the 90-man roster and accommodate Lynch's return.

"Our run game is predicated on Marshawn's run style and what he does," Seahawks running backs coach Sherman Smith said. "I'm just glad he's back."

