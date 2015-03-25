A-10 commissioner says no schools have let the league know of plans to jump conferences

Atlantic 10 Conference Commissioner Bernadette McGlade says she has not heard from any of the league's 16 members that they have plans to leave the conference.

McGlade attended the game between VCU and No. 20 Butler on Saturday.

She says ever since the so-called 'Catholic 7' announced in mid-December their plans to break free from the Big East, commissioners have been forced to "do the math" and realize that a league with seven teams would be looking for more.

McGlade says the rampant realignment taking place in college athletics has forced every commissioner to be vigilant in attending to member institution's needs, but even that is often not enough.

At the end of the day, she says, schools will do what they think is best for them.