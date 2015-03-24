Expand / Collapse search
76ers work at championship pace behind the scenes even as losses mount at record pace

By | Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA – Harvey Pollack is the last original NBA employee, the man who scribbled "100" on a piece of paper for Wilt Chamberlain to hold in the classic 1962 snapshot of his record scoring game.

So any need to make another "100" sign for Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown?

The 92-year-old Pollack says Philly's losing streak won't run that high. But he doesn't know when they'll win again.

No one does.

That's what's scary as the Sixers stand one loss shy of matching the worst start in NBA history, already at 0-17.

Still, Sixers CEO Scott O'Neil has found ways to please customers in yet another season stuffed with miserable losses.

The 76ers can tie the Nets for the worst start in NBA history on Wednesday at Minnesota, then break the record at home Friday against Oklahoma City.