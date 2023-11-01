76ers' Joel Embiid hit with big fine after WWE-inspired celebration

The NBA has two words for Joel Embiid – pay up.

The Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $35,000 on Tuesday for delivering a WWE-inspired crotch chop celebration during the team’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the discipline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Embiid’s celebration occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter. He received a full-court pass and made a layup as he was fouled. The fans at the Wells Fargo Center went wild and Embiid went full D-Generation X.

Philadelphia won the game 126-98. Embiid finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six blocked shots.

As the fine was announced, WWE’s chief content officer Paul Levesque – better known in wrestling as Triple H – reminded Embiid there will be a better forum for him to unleash the celebration: WrestleMania 40.

BAFFLING KEVIN DURANT TURNOVER HELPS SPURS STEAL WIN OVER SUNS

"Hey @JoelEmbiid - I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly...," Triple H wrote on X.

Embiid responded, "Yes sir!! I would love to but I don’t think I’m gonna be in Philly for that…"

WrestleMania 40 is set for April 6-7 next year at Lincoln Financial Field – the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

For what it is worth, the 76ers would be in the middle of a road trip during that time. The 76ers are in Miami to play the Heat on April 4, then in Memphis for the Grizzlies on April 6 and then in San Antonio against the Spurs on April 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It does not look like, as of now, Embiid would have the time on the docket for "The Grandest Stage of Them All."