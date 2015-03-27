7 bidders remain in running to buy Dodgers

The field was narrowed to seven Monday in the bidding to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a group led by Magic Johnson and former baseball executive Stan Kasten remains in the running for the iconic franchise, along with the team of billionaire hedge fund manager Steven Cohen and sports agent Arn Tellem.

Michael Heisley, who owns the Memphis Grizzlies, and Tony Ressler, a minority investor in the Milwaukee Brewers, were reportedly eliminated from the bidding.

Previously, a group headed by former Yankees and Dodgers manager Joe Torre and LA developer Rick Caruso dropped out of the bidding.

The additional five bidders are media executive Leo Hindery and billionaire Tom Barrack; St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke; Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump; developer Alan Casden; and a group that includes Stanley Gold and the late Roy Disney's family.

The team, which is being sold by owner Frank McCourt in a process overseen by Major League Baseball, has received multiple bids of more than $1 billion. The Dodgers are hoping to choose the winning bid by April 1 and complete the sale by April 30.

The Dodgers' financial advisers completed the first round of bidding for the team last month, narrowing the field of bidders to 11 parties.