58 prospects expected to participate in 'fully virtual' NFL Draft, league says

When the 2020 NFL Draft takes place April from 23 to 25, there will be 58 prospects who will participate in the virtual event, the league said this week.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the league would hold a "fully virtual" draft due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Seven quarterbacks are expected to participate, including Joe Burrow of LSU, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert of Oregon and Utah State’s Jordan Love.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, cornerback Jeff Okudah, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who are all potential top 10 picks, will also take part in the event.

League and club facilities will be closed to ensure the NFL is in compliance with coronavirus regulations. Teams were advised to prepare to conduct the draft outside of their facilities with personnel advised to be in separate locations, using the Internet and phones to communicate.

