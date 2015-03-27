5-time champion Love withdraws from Heritage

Five-time RBC Heritage champion Davis Love III has withdrawn from the tournament.

Love had committed on Friday, hopeful that he could play through a cracked rib that caused him to pull out of the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month. Love has not played since. The tournament begins Thursday.

Love has played in the RBC Heritage tournament 26 straight seasons, winning in 1987, 1991, 1992, 1998 and 2003. He is the tournament's leading money-winner with more than $2.6 million made at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Love was one of the players most vocal about finding a sponsor for the cash-strapped tournament, which had lost longtime backer Verizon after 2010. RBC and Boeing have taken on that role for the next five years.