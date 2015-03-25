49ers wideout Michael Crabtree hopes to carry career season into playoffs against Packers

next Image 1 of 2

Michael Crabtree realizes the moment he starts thinking about just how much zip is coming on each pass from Colin Kaepernick, that's when he might wind up missing the ball.

This playmaking, go-to tandem is on quite a roll for the San Francisco 49ers, and they are determined to keep it that way right into February.

These two sure have been making things look easy ever since Kaepernick took over as starting quarterback for San Francisco midseason. Coach Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the offense are counting on more of the same for the Niners (11-4-1) come Saturday night's divisional playoff game against Green Bay at Candlestick Park.

Crabtree produced a career year and left his forgettable 2011 playoffs in the past.

