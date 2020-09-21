49ers star Nick Bosa tore ACL, team says

Nick Bosa's sophomore season is over.

In his first NFL season as a San Francisco 49ers defensive end, Bosa came away with the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In the second game of his second year, Bosa had a devastating injury.

The 49ers said Monday an MRI confirmed that Bosa tore his ACL, a ligament in the knee, during a game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Bosa was carted off the field with 6:22 to go in the first quarter and didn’t return to the game. He had his left leg bent behind him when Jets running back Frank Gore scampered for a 4-yard run in the opening quarter. He attempted to get up, but ended up lying back down and was assisted by trainers.

Bosa was eventually helped onto the cart and taken to the locker room.

Two plays after Bosa was injured, 49ers' defensive tackle Solomon Thomas also needed to be carted off with what appeared to be a left leg injury after an 8-yard reception by Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert had ankle and knee injuries, respectivel.

The 49ers (1-1) escaped with a 31-13 victory over the Jets, and they will return to MetLife Stadium in Week 3 to take on the New York Giants.