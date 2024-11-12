Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers star Nick Bosa should take Trump support to next level, ex-MLB star says

Jonathan Lucroy appeared on "OutKick the Morning"

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Nick Bosa should take Trump support to next level, ex-MLB star says Video

Nick Bosa should take Trump support to next level, ex-MLB star says

Ex-MLB catcher Jonathan Lucroy talks to "OutKick the Morning" about Nick Bosa's support for President-elect Donald Trump.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former MLB star Jonathan Lucroy encouraged San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa to go the extra mile with his support of President-elect Donald Trump.

Bosa flashed a Make America Great Again hat during NBC’s broadcast of the 49ers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys and then appeared to pay homage to Trump with a sack dance over the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nick Bosa rushes

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, #97, runs for position against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Lucroy said on "OutKick the Morning" with Charly Arnolt on Tuesday that Bosa should be even more outwardly supportive of Trump.

"He made a visual statement," Lucroy said. "He hasn’t said much about it, but he wore a hat. This is what I think he should do – what he should do is, he should continue. Actually, I think he should do it more. I think he should wear Trump 2024 shirts every day. I think he should wear a Trump 2024 jockstrap. That’s what I think. And walk around the clubhouse naked wearing that thing.

"Every single interview you wear that, right? Every interview you wear that they’re gonna keep fining him. Well, he’s making 100-something-million bucks. He’s good."

JETS' AARON RODGERS 'COMPLETELY SUCKED THE AIR OUT OF THE BUILDING,' EX-NFL STAR SAYS

Nick Bosa vs Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa, #97, after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 6, 2024. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

Lucroy said, at least in MLB’s world, the fine would not go to the league, but instead it would be donated to a charity.

"I would actually do it. Go all out and own it. And take my $100,000 fine at the end of the season and I would donate it to a pro-life charity or something along those lines. That’s what I would do, personally."

NFL rules state that "fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game."

Jonathan Lucroy with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, #20, waits his turn in the batting cage before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on April 18, 2015. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bosa was reportedly fined just over $11,200 for the hat stunt.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.