49ers star Nick Bosa should take Trump support to next level, ex-MLB star says

Former MLB star Jonathan Lucroy encouraged San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa to go the extra mile with his support of President-elect Donald Trump.

Bosa flashed a Make America Great Again hat during NBC’s broadcast of the 49ers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys and then appeared to pay homage to Trump with a sack dance over the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lucroy said on "OutKick the Morning" with Charly Arnolt on Tuesday that Bosa should be even more outwardly supportive of Trump.

"He made a visual statement," Lucroy said. "He hasn’t said much about it, but he wore a hat. This is what I think he should do – what he should do is, he should continue. Actually, I think he should do it more. I think he should wear Trump 2024 shirts every day. I think he should wear a Trump 2024 jockstrap. That’s what I think. And walk around the clubhouse naked wearing that thing.

"Every single interview you wear that, right? Every interview you wear that they’re gonna keep fining him. Well, he’s making 100-something-million bucks. He’s good."

JETS' AARON RODGERS 'COMPLETELY SUCKED THE AIR OUT OF THE BUILDING,' EX-NFL STAR SAYS

Lucroy said, at least in MLB’s world, the fine would not go to the league, but instead it would be donated to a charity.

"I would actually do it. Go all out and own it. And take my $100,000 fine at the end of the season and I would donate it to a pro-life charity or something along those lines. That’s what I would do, personally."

NFL rules state that "fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bosa was reportedly fined just over $11,200 for the hat stunt.