49ers- Seahawks Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (1-1) at SEATTLE (1-1)

Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Seahawks by 10 +

RECORD VS. SPREAD - San Francisco 1-1, Seattle 0-2

SERIES RECORD - Seahawks lead 20-15

LAST MEETING - Seahawks beat 49ers 29-13, Nov. 22, 2015

LAST WEEK - 49ers lost to Panthers 46-27; Seahawks lost to Rams 9-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - 49ers No. 24; Seahawks No. 12

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (12), PASS (28).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (15T), RUSH (25), PASS (12).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (18), PASS (21).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (3), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Second time Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll facing off as coaches in NFL. Pair met only once as coaches in Pac-10. ... 49ers haven't won in Seattle since late in 2011 season. ... 49ers allowed 46 points to Carolina last week, their most allowed since giving up 47 to Arizona in Week 3 last season. ... 49ers QB Blaine Gabbert has thrown TD pass in 12 straight games. Gabbert had 98.2 passer rating in last meeting vs. Seahawks. ... RB Carlos Hyde had two TD runs in Week 1 vs. Rams, but held to 34 yards on 14 carries by Panthers. ... Nine players caught passes vs. Panthers; none had more than three catches. ... WR Jeremy Kerley leads team with 10 receptions. ... TE Vance McDonald has caught two of team's three TD passes. ... 49ers have forced six turnovers, their most through two games since 2003. ... LB Gerald Hodges had 10 tackles, one sack and forced fumble last week vs. Panthers. ... LB NaVorro Bowman leads team with 22 tackles. ... Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has passer rating above 100 in five of last six home games. ... Wilson is 6-2 in career vs. 49ers. ... With one more win, Wilson will tie Dan Marino for fifth all-time for most QB wins in first five seasons. ... RB Thomas Rawls (shin), WR Doug Baldwin (knee) and WR Tyler Lockett (knee) all dealing with injuries but expected to play. ... RB Christine Michael averaging 5.0 yards per carry. ... Seahawks one of nine teams without rushing TD. ... Rawls rushed for 209 yards and TD in last meeting vs. 49ers. ... TE Jimmy Graham played 55 snaps vs. Rams and had three catches for 42 yards. ... Seahawks have not allowed 100-yard rusher in 24 straight games. ... DE Michael Bennett needs two sacks to move into ninth on franchise's all-time list. Bennett had 3 + sacks in October 2015 game vs. 49ers. ... DE Frank Clark had two sacks last week, second career multi-sack game. ... CB Richard Sherman has four career interceptions against 49ers. Fantasy Tip: Stay away from Hyde. Seattle hasn't allowed 100-yard rusher since Week 11 of 2014. He had 40 yards on 11 carries in only game vs. Seahawks last year.

---

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL