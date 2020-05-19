49ers' Richard Sherman suggests money played factor in California's stance on sports teams playing in state

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes money was behind the reason California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday professional sports could return in June without fans.

The Democratic governor qualified that the early June timeline was preliminary. He said the return of sports will come with “deep stipulations” and “very prescriptive conditions.”

Newsom’s comments came more than a month after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that sporting events and concerts were unlikely to happen until 2021 at the earliest and amid pro sports leagues trying to figure out how to play games with coronavirus health restrictions in mind.

Sherman offered a different take, saying money was playing a part.

“Money changes everything,” Sherman tweeted. “Teams started exploring options outside the state and all of a sudden the timeline changed.”

Sherman might have a point.

The NFL could stand to lose $5.5 billion in revenue should games be played without fans, according to Forbes. MLB also reportedly expected to lose about $4 billion playing in stadiums without fans. States stand to lose a piece of that pie should there be no NFL fans attendance in 2020.

The NFL is still set on starting play in September even as the three other major professional sports leagues are in limbo. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that virtual workouts will continue through May.

Coaching and training staff have worked with the players by conducting classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications instead of at team facilities, which have been closed since late March. Those virtual meetings can occur for four hours per day, four days a week.

