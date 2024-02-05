49ers need to double team Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to win Super Bowl, NFL legend Jerry Rice says

Super Bowl LVIII could become a glitzier affair with Taylor Swift likely leading the pack of celebrities who will descend on Las Vegas next weekend to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers duke it out for a championship.

Jerry Rice, the 49ers legend who won three titles with San Francisco during his career, offered a game plan to the NFL Network as he watched his son participate in the Senior Bowl. The legendary wide receiver said the key for San Francisco was to shut down Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

"We got to get to Patrick Mahomes and man, that’s a hard task," Rice told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. "And Travis Kelce, I would double him 100% and also, Taylor Swift. I would double her 100%. We don’t want Travis to get going because every time Travis is going, then the camera goes up to the box with Taylor Swift.

"So, we gotta change that and if we do that I feel like we have a legitimate chance."

Swift is expected to attend the game after she wraps up the Japanese leg of her "Eras Tour." She will have to make the flight back to Las Vegas from Tokyo, spend a few days in the states, and then she will be off to New Zealand.

Kelce has stepped up his game in recent weeks. He has 23 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He had two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills and one against the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Chiefs gelling at the right time, it Is going to be even harder for the 49ers to corral.