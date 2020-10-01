49ers' Kyle Shanahan dispels any quarterback controversy: 'This is Jimmy’s team'

Having two good quarterbacks is better than having one and it certainly beats having none.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has found himself with two solid signal-callers after Nick Mullens was forced to take over from starter Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2 following an ankle injury sustained during the New York Jets game.

"I was real happy with this week," Shanahan said after the Niners' win over the Giants on Sunday. “Nick was great, very poised.”

Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown in the 36-9 win at MetLife Stadium. He hit 25 for 36 passes, including a 19-yard TD pass to running back Jeff Wilson.

His performance has been so strong that many fans were left questioning if Garoppolo was out of the starting job.

“No, that scenario doesn’t exist,” Shanahan told reporters. “This is Jimmy’s team. He’s done a hell of a job for us and when he’s healthy, he’ll be playing again for us.”

Garoppolo has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Shanahan isn’t worried either way.

“He's just got to be able to be healthy in terms of if he can run around and protect himself, make throws,” he said. “Anytime you're dealing with an ankle, you might feel alright when you're standing there, but can you move around and get into the awkward positions without hurting yourself?

“That's really what we'd have to see. It would be tough for us to see that and truly judge that if he didn't get into practice.”

