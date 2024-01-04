49ers' Kyle Juszczyk makes history with 8th Pro Bowl selection

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk made history Wednesday night when he was named to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in his career.

Juszczyk set the record for most Pro Bowl selections for a fullback, according to ESPN.

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Fred Warner and Charvarius Ward were all named to the Pro Bowl Game along with Juszczyk.

Juszczyk is not much of an offensive juggernaut. He has 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. However, his ability to block for Purdy is just among the small things he does that have helped the 49ers immensely this season.

He has played the most snaps at the position this season, according to ESPN.

"I've never been shy to try things," he said in December. "I've always been confident ... I really feel like there's nothing I can't do out there. I like to give it a shot, and if it doesn't work, it doesn't matter."

Kittle offered praise for Juszczyk in 2022.

"The thing that's great about Juice is, that no one really sees either, he fixes all the mistakes that we make as an offensive line/tight end," Kittle said, via the team’s website.

"Never practiced a look, never done anything against it, he just has zero hesitation and he fixes plays for us before they get broken - a lot of touchdowns and a lot of first downs - and it's because of who he is as a player and how he prepares."

It is unclear if Juszczyk will play in the festivities. It is likely dependent on how far the 49ers go in the playoffs. The festivities begin on Feb. 1 in Orlando, Florida.