Santa Clara, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - The San Francisco 49ers have signed tight end Derek Carrier to a two-year contract extension through the 2017 season.

Carrier has appeared in 16 games (one start) over the past two seasons with San Francisco, recording nine catches for 105 yards. Last season, he was placed on injured reserve in late November with a foot injury.

The 24-year-old Carrier entered the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders.