49ers GM responds to Joe Montana saying he would've drafted Mac Jones over Trey Lance: 'We made our decision'

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch won't argue quarterbacks with the great Joe Montana but on Friday he responded to the legendary signal-callers' comment that the team should have drafted Mac Jones over Trey Lance.

Montana said during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday that he would've drafted the New England Patriots rookie quarterback over Lance with the 49ers' third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

JOE MONTANA WOULDN'T HAVE SELECTED TREY LANCE

"If I were the 49ers, I would have taken the kid from Alabama last year (Mac Jones)," he said. "Nothing against the guy that they took (Trey Lance), but more pro-style offense, more used to being in tough situations."

Lynch responded Friday saying the team "made the right decision."

"Well, I'm never going to argue quarterbacking with Joe Montana," Lynch told KNBR, via NBC Sports . "But I can tell you this, we are extremely confident in Trey Lance and what he is going to be. I think we have seen glimpses of that. We're taking our time, you know? Because we have another quarterback who we believe in Jimmy (Garoppolo). But it's also about putting Trey in the best possible situation."

He continued: "Mac's playing right now so I can understand why Joe said that, but we studied that hard. We made our decision. We're still as convicted as ever that we made the right decision there. ... He's entitled to his own opinion. We'll always respect that but we've got a ton of belief in Trey Lance that he is going to be a tremendous player for us for a long time."

The Patriots are 4-4 with Jones, who has improved significantly in the last few weeks. He’s thrown 1,997 yards for nine touchdowns and has a 68.1 completion percentage. Lance, by comparison, has started in just one game. He's completed 25 of 48 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns and one more on the ground.