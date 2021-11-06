Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers GM responds to Joe Montana saying he would've drafted Mac Jones over Trey Lance: 'We made our decision'

Montana said he would've drafted Jones over Lance with the 49ers' third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch won't argue quarterbacks with the great Joe Montana but on Friday he responded to the legendary signal-callers' comment that the team should have drafted Mac Jones over Trey Lance.

Montana said during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday that he would've drafted the New England Patriots rookie quarterback over Lance with the 49ers' third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

JOE MONTANA WOULDN’T HAVE SELECTED TREY LANCE 

"If I were the 49ers, I would have taken the kid from Alabama last year (Mac Jones)," he said. "Nothing against the guy that they took (Trey Lance), but more pro-style offense, more used to being in tough situations."

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Lynch responded Friday saying the team "made the right decision." 

"Well, I'm never going to argue quarterbacking with Joe Montana," Lynch told KNBR, via NBC Sports. "But I can tell you this, we are extremely confident in Trey Lance and what he is going to be. I think we have seen glimpses of that. We're taking our time, you know? Because we have another quarterback who we believe in Jimmy (Garoppolo). But it's also about putting Trey in the best possible situation."

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) passes against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Demone Harris (96) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) passes against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Demone Harris (96) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

He continued: "Mac's playing right now so I can understand why Joe said that, but we studied that hard. We made our decision. We're still as convicted as ever that we made the right decision there. ... He's entitled to his own opinion. We'll always respect that but we've got a ton of belief in Trey Lance that he is going to be a tremendous player for us for a long time."

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws while pressured by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws while pressured by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Patriots are 4-4 with Jones, who has improved significantly in the last few weeks. He’s thrown 1,997 yards for nine touchdowns and has a 68.1 completion percentage. Lance, by comparison, has started in just one game. He's completed 25 of 48 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns and one more on the ground.

