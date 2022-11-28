Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo expresses frustration with low hit from Saints player: 'There’s no place for that'

The 49ers shut out the Saints

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Francisco 49ers star Jimmy Garoppolo took issue with a low hit he took from New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach during the team’s 13-0 victory on Sunday.

Garoppolo was scrambling outside the pocket when Roach came in for the hit. Garoppolo came up limping after the play and spoke about it to reporters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Malcolm Roach, #97 of the New Orleans Saints, reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.

Malcolm Roach, #97 of the New Orleans Saints, reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"You’ve got to be smart as players, look out for one another," he said after the game, via 49ers Web Zone. "There’s no place for that. I’m all right. A little sore but nothing bad."

Garoppolo threw for 222 yards and a touchdown to Jauan Jennings who made a terrific catch. However, it was the defense that really came through for the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, #10, passes against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, #10, passes against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

RAIDERS' JOSH JACOBS CREDITS HECKLER FOR SENDING HIM OFF ON HISTORIC DAY: 'YOU TURNT ME UP'

San Francisco shutout New Orleans – the first time that’s happened to the Saints since 2001. The Saints’ active scoring streak was att 332 games, and it was the fourth longest in NFL history. Alvin Kamara had two fumbles on the day and lost both of them.

49ers players Samson Ebukam and Dre Greenlaw were credited with the fumble recoveries.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, right, runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, #96, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. 

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, right, runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, #96, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Talaona Hufanga led the team with nine tackles and Fred Warner added seven. Greenlaw finished with five tackles and a pass defended while Ebukam had two tackles.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings