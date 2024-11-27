49ers' Fred Warner continues to compete, makes no excuses for broken bone in ankle: 'That's the NFL'

The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers have dealt with more than their fair share of injuries this season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy missed the Niners' Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers as he nursed a shoulder injury. Brandon Aiyuk appeared in just seven games before an ACL injury forced San Francisco to place the wide receiver on the injured list. Christian McCaffrey missed several games at the start of the season. Pass rusher Nick Bosa and dual-threat receiver Deebo Samuel have also missed time due to injury in 2024.

Fred Warner is one key player who has managed to remain active in each of the Niners' games so far this year. However, the three-time All-Pro linebacker's availability this season has not come without some considerable challenges. On Wednesday, Warner revealed that he has battled a painful ankle injury since late September.

Warner said he sustained the injury in the first half of a Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. He remained on the Niners sideline for the second half of the game.

"It's something I deal with every game," Warner said. "I get on that table before every game and get it shot up every single game just to be able to roll. But it's not an excuse. It's just what it is. That's the NFL. You're not going to be healthy. You've got to go out there, you've got to find ways to execute, to play at a high level and to win every single week."

Warner has only been listed as a limited participant in practice one time since he suffered the ankle injury. While the injury has likely hindered Warner at times this season, he continues to have a productive season. The star linebacker has 84 tackles and two interceptions on the season.

Warner suggested he would be willing to continue to play through the pain this year and acknowledged the low probability of the injury healing as he continued to play on it.

"Any time you fracture a bone, if you just continue to play on it, the bone is usually not going to be able to heal itself," Warner said. "So, just got to continue to just fight through."

San Francisco has dropped their last two games. The Buffalo Bills host the 49ers on Dec. 1.

