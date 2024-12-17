49ers' Deommodore Lenoir torches suspended teammate for refusal to enter game: 'Lost all respect'

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir torched teammate De’Vondre Campbell after the linebacker was suspended for his refusal to enter their game last week.

The 49ers suspended Campbell for three games over the incident. Lenoir did not hold back when he was asked his thoughts about it on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"When he first got signed, I was thinking in my head, like, we got another guy we can add to the defense who can contribute," Lenoir recalled, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "For that to happen, and him to do that, I just lost all respect."

Campbell had been brought onto the team in the offseason as fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw healed up from a torn Achilles suffered in the Super Bowl.

Greenlaw returned for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams but started to feel soreness in his Achilles in the third quarter. When the 49ers told Campbell to enter the game, he refused.

EX-NFL STAR SUGGESTS CHIEFS BENCH PATRICK MAHOMES FOR PLAYOFFS AFTER ANKLE INJURY

Lenoir said he thought it was "crazy" to quit on the team while they were in the trenches.

"I’d never be a part of something like that. I got too much love for the game, too much pride to even tell the coach I’m not going into the game," Lenoir said. "I’m a person who’s going 110% every play. So if I’m hurt and the guy behind me is not backing me up and can’t go in or don’t want to go in, I feel like that’s being a cancer to the team."

It has been one of those years for San Francisco. The team had high hopes going into the season with Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk re-signed. However, offseason turmoil seeped into the regular season with losses piling up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 49ers are now 6-8 and on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.