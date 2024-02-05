49ers complaining about practice field conditions ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: reports

The San Francisco 49ers’ preparation for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas isn’t reportedly off to a good start.

Field conditions for the team’s practice facility at UNLV have received "widespread disapproval from various members," ESPN reported.

The league had placed a sod field last week on top of field turf, though the NFL usually requires practice fields for the Super Field to reach its conditions in December, according to ESPN.

The 49ers say the field’s hardness score is averaging in the 50s, while it usually averages 78 and no field is less than 70.

The Chiefs are practicing at the Las Vegas Raiders’ training facility, and no remarks have been made about their field’s conditions.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about inconsistencies with the playing surface in the Super Bowl.

Just last year, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs complained about the field conditions during Super Bowl LVII, where both teams were seen slipping throughout the game on the grass field at State Farm Stadium.

Prior to both team’s arrival, the NFL inspects practice facilities and the game field along with the NFLPA before the Super Bowl to ensure proper conditions.

Of course, both teams wish to have the best of the best, especially when it comes to playing surfaces. No player wants to injure themselves before the big game, and more importantly, want to make sure they can play throughout the game.

The NFL has seen poor field conditions lead to injuries in the past, making this matter a serious one as the week unfolds in Sin City.