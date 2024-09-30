49ers' Christian McCaffrey dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs as injury news gets worse

Things are even more bleak for San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that McCaffrey is dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both of his legs — not just one, per ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter adds that Shanahan said he's "experienced bilateral achilles tendinitis for some time, but that the condition is more concentrated in one leg than the other."

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported this news on Sunday on the "49ers Talk Podcast."

As Schefter points out, this throws an even bigger wrench in the 49ers’ plans to have McCaffrey play this year, as it was always expected to be just one Achilles tendinitis issue.

Now, it’s unclear if McCaffrey has actually been dealing with both of his legs affected by the ailment all offseason, or if this is a new injury that occurred in recent weeks.

Either way, it’s not a place the dynamic running back wants to be as the 49ers chase redemption after losing in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

The 49ers have said they have no intentions to rush McCaffrey back this year, especially with his backup, Jordan Mason, performing very well since taking over the starting role.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan did mention that it’s the 49ers’ plan to have McCaffrey begin physical therapy this week, and they hope to increase his workload until he is ready to be activated off the Injured Reserve.

This came after McCaffrey went to Germany to see an Achilles specialist for his injury. That brought about more doubt, and now there is this report about a second injury.

So, 49ers fans, and McCaffrey fantasy team owners, are not getting the positive developments they want to hear when reports about him come up.

Mason has been producing behind the line McCaffrey usually thrives with, as he has the second-most rushing yards in the league with 447 through four games.

