Christian McCaffrey consulting with specialist in Germany for Achilles injury as 49ers' troubles mount

Another blown lead, another bad update.

Fresh off a 27-24 loss to the winless Los Angeles Rams over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that star running back Christian McCaffrey is consulting with a specialist in Germany about his lingering Achilles injury.

"I know he’s going to see a specialist that I believe can help him with his Achilles process," Shanahan told reporters. "I think he’s doing that over these next few days and, hopefully, it’ll help."

The update follows a decision to place McCaffrey on injured reserve Sept. 14 for his Achilles tendinitis. He initially got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning on a limited basis.

Concern about the injury grew when he was ruled out for the Niners' season opener against the New York Jets, but the latest update raises more questions about whether McCaffrey will be ready to go when he is eligible to return in Week 6.

McCaffrey’s injury update isn’t the only bad news the 49ers are dealing with this week.

Star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is likely out for the remainder of the season with a partially torn triceps.

"It’s a big one," Shanahan said of Hargrave’s injury. "I thought he had his best game yesterday. I thought he was a huge factor, really affected the quarterback in that game. It’s a big loss. He’s one of our better players. He was definitely going in the right direction and was going to have a big year."

Injuries to San Francisco’s top playmakers have had a visible effect on its start to the season.

The Rams overcame a double-digit deficit Sunday to pick up their first win of the season. The 49ers led by 14 points in the second half and by double digits midway through the second quarter before Matthew Stafford led four straight scoring drives to climb back.

The loss marked Shanahan's fifth blown double-digit fourth-quarter lead in the regular season or playoffs since taking over in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.