49ers CEO Jed York preaches patience in coach, GM search

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York is preaching patience as the team's search for a new coach and general manager enters its fourth week.

York fired first-year coach Chip Kelly and longtime general manager Trent Baalke on Jan. 1 after the team matched the worst record in franchise history with a 2-14 mark.

York has interviewed six coaching candidates with Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan the only remaining candidate. The Niners will meet again with Shanahan this week but can't sign him to a contract until after the Falcons play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 against New England.

There have also been nine interviews with potential general managers.

York says he wants to ''make sure that we get the right person.''

