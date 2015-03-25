49ers-Buccaneers Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (9-4) at TAMPA BAY (4-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — San Francisco 8-4-1, Tampa Bay 6-7

SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 16-5

LAST MEETING — 49ers beat Buccaneers 48-3, Oct. 9, 2011

LAST WEEK — 49ers beat Seahawks 19-17; Buccaneers beat Bills 27-6

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 5, Buccaneers No. 24

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (6), PASS (32)

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (10), PASS (4)

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (21), PASS (31)

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (9), PASS (17)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — 49ers have won 16 of 20 regular-season meetings. Bucs won only playoff matchup in 2002 en route to winning their only Super Bowl title. ... San Francisco has won three straight following two-game skid dropping defending NFC champions to 6-4. ... 49ers are sixth in NFL in rushing, averaging 133.2 yards. They're last in passing offense at 178.3 yards per game. ... San Francisco RB Frank Gore needs 61 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for seventh time. ... WR Anquan Boldin is 85 yards receiving shy of first 1,000-yard season since 2009, sixth overall. ... TE Vernon Davis has caught touchdown pass in four straight games and leads NFL tight ends with 47 since 2009. ... WR Michael Crabtree's return from an Achilles tendon injury that sidelined him for first 11 games has given 49ers' offense a boost. He's averaging 18 yards per catch in two games. ... QB Colin Kaepernick has 103.2 rating during 49ers' winning streak. ... Bucs have won four of five following 0-8 start. ... Rookie QB Mike Glennon coming off consecutive games in which progress stalled. Has thrown three interceptions and lost fumble over past two games. Threw for 90 yards, two TDs, one interception in rout of struggling Bills last week. ... Bucs 31st in league, just ahead of 49ers, in passing offense (180.8 yards). ... WR Vincent Jackson is over 1,000 yards receiving for second straight year with Bucs, fifth time overall. ... S Dashon Goldson, an All-Pro in San Francisco last season, faces former team for first time. ... CB Darrelle Revis had one of Tampa Bay's seven sacks against Buffalo for second career sack, first since 2008.

