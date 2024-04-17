49ers' Brock Purdy recalls saving news anchor from imminent coyote attack

Brock Purdy steps up when he is called upon on the field and apparently off the field.

Purdy appeared on Tuesday’s edition of "The Pat McAfee Show" and revealed how he saved a reporter from a coyote attack while filming a commercial for his newest partnership with John Deere.

While on a San Francisco street, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback said he noticed a coyote creeping up on a woman and her dog. The former Iowa State standout said he yelled over to the woman and scared the animal away. The woman happened to be CBS News Bay Area anchor Sara Donchey.

"We're shooting this commercial on a hill on the outside of the city," he said. "I see this thing trotting by that has a big tail. I was like, 'That looks like a mini wolf.' No one else was gonna scream, so I screamed, 'Yo, there's a coyote!' That thing went running off. It could've been an ugly day on the shoot, but we saved her."

Donchey actually mentioned the incident back in February.

"I was watching from Bernal Heights Park when I suddenly heard Brock scream, 'Coyote!' I turned around and saw the biggest coyote I've ever seen sneaking up behind me and my dog. ... When I walked down the hill, one of the film crew guys said, 'Hey, Brock Purdy saved your life.' Not exactly, but it's a good story to tell next season," she said at the time, via CBS Sports.

Purdy’s partnership with John Deere was announced earlier Tuesday. The two launched a manhunt for the company’s first Chief Tractor Officer.

"Behind every part of our daily lives — from your breakfast, to your clothes, to the roads you drive on — there are unsung heroes behind the scenes with a story to tell," John Deere’s Global Director of Strategic Public Relations and Enterprise Social Media Jen Hartmann said in a news release.

"The role of the Chief Tractor Officer isn’t just about creating content, it’s about creating compelling stories about the people and industries supporting all of us."