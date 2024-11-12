49ers' Brock Purdy lauds Ricky Pearsall as 'toughest guy I know' after breakthrough touchdown

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has high praise for rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

"He's the toughest guy I know ... From getting shot in the chest to scoring an NFL touchdown a couple months later, that just doesn't make sense," Purdy said via KNBR.

"That is so much for a rookie and just for a human ... He's a huge part of our offense, to have him get a TD like that and break through a tackle was so special. He's inspired all of us."

Pearsall, 24, scored his first NFL touchdown in the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Purdy hit Pearsall in stride over the middle of the field, and the rookie wide receiver beat safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in the open field for the score, putting the 49ers up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Pearsall finished the day with six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, the best game of his young career.

For Pearsall, the score came more than two months after being shot in the chest in a botched robbery attempt. The bullet miraculously went through Pearsall, narrowly missing his vital organs.

After recovering and building himself back up into football shape, Pearsall made his NFL debut on Oct. 20 against the Kansas City Chiefs and had five catches for 21 yards in the 49ers’ 28-18 loss.

Pearsall will be relied upon more in the offense, as fellow wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL during their loss to the Chiefs.

In addition to relying more on Pearsall, the 49ers will also be leaning on star running back Christian McCaffery after the running back made his season debut against the Buccaneers after suffering from bilateral Achilles tendonitis.

The 49ers are now 5-4 on the season and have a pivotal inter-division matchup coming up against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

