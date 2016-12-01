34 Spaniards detained in tennis match-fixing investigation

Spanish authorities say they have detained 34 people, including six tennis players, involved tennis match-fixing network that made more than half-a-million dollars in lower-tier tournaments in Spain and Portugal.

Police say Operation Futures probed several Futures and Challenger tournaments in Iberia for the past several months.

The tennis players were not identified, but authorities said they were ranked between 800 and 1,200 in the world. Their Spanish rankings ranged between 30 and 300.

Police say they found evidence of match-fixing attempts in 17 tournaments in five cities, including Madrid, Sevilla and Porto.

Authorities say the alleged leaders of the network were among those detained across 12 Spanish cities. The leaders were based in Seville and La Coruna. All those detained were Spaniards.