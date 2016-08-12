3 Doors Down to play pre-race concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR and the rock band 3 Doors Down have some pretty strong ties, so it's no surprise that the triple-platinum act has been signed to play the pre-race show for the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8.

Drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Stewart appeared in the band's "Road I'm On" music video in 2003, and Earnhardt drove cars featuring the 3 Doors Down logo in 2005, and in the 2008 NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race.

Several of the band members are friends with drivers as well.

"I'm a huge NASCAR fan, so it's an honor to get to play under the lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway this fall," said lead vocalist Brad Arnold. "The fans there are great -- it's NASCAR's hometown event. And, it will be great to see Tony's last race there as well."

At Charlotte, the band will play a one-hour set as part of the Bank of America 500 pre-race pit party, which will also include driver appearances, Q&As and more.