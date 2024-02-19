2024 Daytona 500: 18 cars caught up in massive wreck with few laps left

Eighteen cars were involved in a massive wreck on Lap 192 at the Daytona 500 on Monday night and brought out a red flag with eight laps to go in the race.

The drivers were racing particularly hard with a few laps remaining and Ross Chastain out in front. But the energy was high and Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer in the FOX booth feared "The Big One" was coming. And it happened.

Alex Bowman got into the back of William Byron who then caught Brad Keselowski as he got loose. Keselowski caught pole-sitter Joey Logano, and it started a chain reaction that also caught defending NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney.

Blaney said he was OK after the wreck as a replay showed he may have hurt his wrist grabbing his steering wheel.

Bowman made it through the pile-up unscathed and moved into second place behind Chastain. Byron, somehow, avoided the wreckage after he spun out Keselowski.

Additionally, Kyle Larson, Noah Gragson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, Anthony Alfredo, Daniel Suarez and last year’s Daytona 500 winner Rickey Stenhouse Jr. were among those involved in the wreck.

Keselowski said he was happy to just be in contention for the lead.

"It just didn’t work out," he said.

Luckily, not everyone was out for good as some were able to make it back to the pit road to possibly compete for a win.