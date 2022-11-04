2022 World Series: Rob Manfred faces crude heckler during Phillies-Astros Game 5

A fan at Game 5 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Thursday night took the cues of the Reddit comments section and voiced an opinion to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Manfred was at Citizens Bank Ballpark for the game in Philadelphia. The baseball fan, whose username on the social media site was FIRE_CHIP, wrote on Reddit he was sitting in the box next to Manfred and vowed to scream whatever the most up-voted comment was on his post.

CashTheTurtle, an apparent New York Mets fan, had the winning remark.

The fan then posted a video of them yelling at Manfred, "Hey Rob, if you want the youth, end the blackouts. Dumb—s."

Blackout restrictions have been a thorn in the side of baseball fans. The regionalization of games and matchups going behind paywalls have been an issue for several years. Manfred told ESPN in June the topic of blackout rules were a topic of discussion at owners meetings.

"Our No. 1 business priority right now is reach," he said. "… Believe me, we hate blackouts as much as fans do."

Manfred has been the source of ire for baseball fans since he took over for Bud Selig as Major League Baseball commissioner.