2022 World Series: Rob Manfred faces crude heckler during Phillies-Astros Game 5

Rob Manfred was in Philadelphia on Thursday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A fan at Game 5 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Thursday night took the cues of the Reddit comments section and voiced an opinion to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Manfred was at Citizens Bank Ballpark for the game in Philadelphia. The baseball fan, whose username on the social media site was FIRE_CHIP, wrote on Reddit he was sitting in the box next to Manfred and vowed to scream whatever the most up-voted comment was on his post.

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. on the field prior to Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. on the field prior to Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

CashTheTurtle, an apparent New York Mets fan, had the winning remark.

The fan then posted a video of them yelling at Manfred, "Hey Rob, if you want the youth, end the blackouts. Dumb—s."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Blackout restrictions have been a thorn in the side of baseball fans. The regionalization of games and matchups going behind paywalls have been an issue for several years. Manfred told ESPN in June the topic of blackout rules were a topic of discussion at owners meetings.

"Our No. 1 business priority right now is reach," he said. "… Believe me, we hate blackouts as much as fans do."

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. and Roberto Clemente Award winner Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers speak to the media prior to Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 31, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. and Roberto Clemente Award winner Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers speak to the media prior to Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 31, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Manfred has been the source of ire for baseball fans since he took over for Bud Selig as Major League Baseball commissioner.

